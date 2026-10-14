Blazers hope to build on last season with Damian Lillard returning and addition of Ja Morant

Portland Trail Blazers

LAST SEASON: 42-40, lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

COACH: Micah Nori (first-time NBA coach, hired on June 23).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. the Phoenix Suns.

DEPARTURES: F Jerami Grant, F Kris Murray, G Matisse Thybulle.

ADDITIONS: G Ja Morant, C Branden Carlson, F Micah Potter, F Jeremy Sochan.

What to expect

The Trail Blazers went to the playoffs last season for the first time in five years and now have hopes of taking that next step. But the team lost the coach that took them there, Tiago Splitter, went to the Bulls in the offseason. The Blazers hired Micah Nori, an assistant with the Timberwolves, to replace Splitter. The Blazers also traded away Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Ja Morant, who has seen his share of injuries and controversy over the last three seasons. With the addition of Morant and Damian Lillard's return from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for all of last season, the Blazers are heavy at the guard position.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Lillard is the team's all-time leading scorer and a fan favorite. He spent his first 11 NBA season with the Blazers before he went to the Milwaukee Bucks for two seasons. After tearing his Achilles in a first-round playoff series with the Bucks, he returned to the Blazers but spent all of last year rehabbing. The Blazers also have Deni Avdija, last season's surprising breakout player, who averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

The not-so-good: It's unclear how Morant will fit in, not only because of the abundance of guards on Portland's roster, but also if he's able to make good on his promise that Portland is a fresh start. Morant as been suspended twice in recent years, both times for flashing a gun during a livestream. But his fellow Trail Blazers appear to be getting along well with the 27-year-old, two-time All Star.

Players to watch

Yang Hansen is embarking on his second year with the Blazers after he was drafted by Portland with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 draft. The 7-foot-1 center from China bounced between the Trail Blazers and the team's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, last season. He appeared in 43 games for the Blazers, averaging just 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds. Portland considers him a development project, but there will need to be signs that he's taken the next step this season.

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