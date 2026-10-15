Blondie to return with the new album 'High Noon' next year and you can have a taste of it now

NEW YORK (AP) — One way or another, we're getting a new Blondie album.

The pioneers of new wave are set to release “High Noon” early next year, a decade after their last outing, and on Thursday dropped the driving first single “Spectral Eyes,” written by Johnny Marr , former guitarist of The Smiths, who also plays on the track.

“This album is classic Blondie — an amalgamation of all our different influences and eras into something new,” lead singer and songwriter Debbie Harry said in a statement. “This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we’re living now.”

In addition to Marr, the new album will have contributions from Glen Matlock, Zach Condon of Beirut, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius.

“High Noon” will be the band’s first studio album since 2017's “Pollinator,” which featured guest appearances by Marr, Joan Jett and The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi. It was produced by John Congleton, as was “High Noon.”

The album was completed before the death last year of drummer Clem Burke. Sessions began in 2022. The 13-track album drops Feb. 26.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band ruled the late 1970s and early ’80s with eight Top 40 hits, including four No. 1s: “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “The Tide Is High” and “Rapture,” which is regarded as the first No. 1 hit to feature rap.