Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leaves after collision with Yankees' George Lombard at third base

TORONTO (AP) — Six-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays left Friday’s game after colliding with Yankees rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. on a chaotic play at third base.

With Guerrero at first and Nathan Lukes at second in the sixth inning and the Blue Jays trailing 1-0, George Springer hit a grounder to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who stepped on the bag to force out Lukes.

McMahon threw to first in a bid to retire Springer, but New York first baseman Luis García Jr. couldn’t scoop the throw, losing his glove in the process. Guerrero broke for third and García threw toward Lombard, who wasn’t trying to get to the bag. When Lombard tried to leap over the sliding Guerrero, his left thigh struck Guerrero’s head.

Guerrero's helmet was dislodged. He got up and ran home to score the tying run, but looked dazed after crossing the plate.

Charles McAdoo replaced Guerrero at first base in the top of the seventh.

Guerrero is batting .263 with seven homers and 46 RBIs.

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