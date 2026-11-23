ST. LOUIS (AP) — The surging St. Louis Blues overcame a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation for the first time in franchise history and then beat the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout for a dramatic 5-4 victory on Sunday night for their fourth straight win.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Philip Broberg, Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud each scored for the Blues (13-9-2), who have netted 26 goals during their current four-game win streak.

St. Louis, which beat New Jersey 9-6 at home on Saturday, is 8-3-1 at the Enterprise Center this season.

Broberg, Buchnevich and Snuggerud all scored within a stretch of 5:11 in the third period. Snuggerud’s team-leading 14th goal of the season tied the score at 4-4 with 4:42 remaining in regulation.

Jake Neighbors and Mason McTavish scored shootout goals for the Blues. Goalie Joel Hofer allowed a goal by Connor McDavid but then stopped shots from Leon Draisaitl and Owen Michaels on the Oilers’ final two attempts.

Draisaitl scored a second-period goal and became the ninth player in franchise history (72nd the in NHL) to reach 1,100 career points. The 31-year-old has 457 goals and 643 assists in 881 career games.

Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist for the Oilers against his former team, and Filip Hallander and Colton Dach added goals. McDavid, Evan Bouchard, Connor Murphy, Mathieu Joseph, Vasily Podkolzin and Jason Dickinson each had an assist.

The Pacific Division-leading Oilers (17-5-4) have lost three straight overall and fell to 10-2-2 on the road this season.

Up next

Oilers: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Blues: At the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

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