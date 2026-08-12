Bo Nix will sit out the Broncos' preseason opener at Atlanta, coach Sean Payton says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Quarterback Bo Nix won't play in the Denver Broncos ' preseason opener at Atlanta, coach Sean Payton said Wednesday.

Nix is coming off two right ankle surgeries in the offseason but didn't miss any snaps at training camp. Payton said he'll play when the Broncos host the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 21, and again a week later against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sam Ehlinger and Jarrett Stidham will each play a half against the Falcons on Friday night.

Payton said the decision to sit Nix has nothing to do with the rash of injuries on the offensive line, particularly at center, where they've had three players get hurt, including Michael Deiter, whom Payton said is out for the season with a quadriceps injury. Starting center Luke Wattenberg (arm) and backup Alex Forsyth (ankle) are also sidelined.

Payton said the decision to sit Nix in the preseason opener was made a month ago but that if this were the regular season, he'd expect Nix to play and be 100%.

“He's right where we were hoping he'd be,” Payton said.

Payton said outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper , who's facing a felony strangulation charge from an incident with his ex-girlfriend in June, will play against the Falcons.

Cooper could be facing a lengthy suspension in the regular season but he's been allowed to work out with the team at training camp.

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