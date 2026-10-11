Bobby Gould, former Washington Capitals forward, dies at 69

Bobby Gould, who played most of his 11-year NHL career with the Washington Capitals, has died. He was 69.

The death was announced Saturday in social media posts by the Capitals and the NHL. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“The Washington Capitals organization is deeply saddened by the passing of alumnus Bobby Gould,” the team posted. “Gould spent eight seasons with the Capitals from 1981 to 1989, appearing in 600 games. A consistent scoring threat, he reached the 20-goal mark four times and recorded a career-high 50 points during the 1986-87 season.”

He started his career with the Atlanta/Calgary Flames and played his last season with the Boston Bruins, helping the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1990 where they lost to the Edmonton Oilers.

Gould, from Petrolia, Ontario, scored 145 goals and had 159 assists in his career. He also had 572 penalty minutes.

He twice finished third in voting for the Frank J. Selke Trophy for top defensive forward, first after the 1982-83 season, when Philadelphia's Bobby Clarke won it, and again in 1986-87 when it was awarded to the Flyers' Dave Poulin.

“Beyond the rink, Gould was valued for the relationships he built and the positive impact he made on those around him,” the Capitals posted.

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