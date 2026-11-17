SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Brock Boeser scored a power-play goal with 4:23 left to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Monday night.

Jake DeBrusk flicked the puck out to Boeser and he threaded it inside the post to help Vancouver win consecutive games for the first time this season.

DeBrusk and Filip Chytil also scored goals for the Canucks. Nikita Tolopilo made 32 saves in his season debut for Vancouver.

Vincent Trocheck and Barrett Hayton scored for Utah, which lost is sixth straight game. Karel Vejmelka had 21 stops for the Mammoth.

Neither team found the net until DeBrusk chipped in a power-play goal at the post with 4:55 left in the second. Vancouver scored 10 seconds into the power play after Boeser crossed the puck into DeBrusk while he battled Lawson Crouse for position at the post.

Trocheck got Utah on the board at 2:51 of the third, snapping in the puck on a power play.

The Canucks regained the lead on Chytil’s goal at 4:40 of the third. Chytil drew Vejmelka out to the post, wrapped around the net, and deflected the puck off the goaltender’s heel for the easy goal.

Hayton leveled the score again with 8:20 left, snapping the puck over Tolopilo’s shoulder.

Up Next

Canucks: at Seattle on Thursday night.

Mammoth: host Colorado on Wednesday night.

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