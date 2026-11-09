Boise State RB Dylan Riley's Heisman pose is backed up by his FBS-leading 1,241 yards rushing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The Heisman pose that Dylan Riley struck after his third touchdown over the weekend wasn't so much impromptu as insistence.

The Boise State junior running back was encouraged by teammates leading into the game at Colorado State to bust it out.

So he listened.

His game is certainly Heisman-conversation material even if his name is not yet surfacing alongside the favorites such as Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr , Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami QB Darian Mensah . Or, for that matter, even the dark horses like quarterbacks Devon Dampier (Utah) and Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State).

Riley makes a compelling case, though, with an FBS-leading 1,241 yards rushing. He's also helped the 17th-ranked Broncos emerge as the favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

“Everything is on tape,” Riley said of his case for Heisman consideration after the Broncos beat Colorado State 64-38 in a game in which he had 300 all-purpose yards, one yard shy of the school record. “I mean, there’s nothing too much I can say. You've just got to put the film on, and at that point, it’s just everybody else’s opinion."

Following the lead of Ashton Jeanty

Riley had a front row seat to the 2024 Heisman chase when Ashton Jeanty — now with the Las Vegas Raiders — finished runner-up to Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter . Jeanty wound up with 2,601 yards rushing and 29 TDs that season.

When Jeanty left, Riley had some pretty big shoes to fill. Not that he viewed it quite like that.

“I try not to worry about filling some other people’s shoes because you really can’t,” Riley said. "Everybody wears different shoe sizes. I’m just going out there doing what I can.”

Riley rushed for 1,125 yards and 10 TDs a year ago. This season, he’s already eclipsed those totals through nine games. He has 11 rushing TDs, including at least one in seven consecutive games.

He's tuning out the Heisman race as best as he can.

“Because at that point, then I’m just reaching for certain yards every game,” explained Riley, whose Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12, No. 25 CFP) host Oregon State on Saturday with ESPN’s “ College GameDay ” showing up for the festivities. “I’m just staying level-headed and humble. Obviously, everything is posted on the internet and I would come to see it. But I don’t really try to be focused on that. I try to focus on the game that we’re at.”

Rolling along against the Rams

The explosiveness of Riley was on full display at Colorado State. He had 192 yards rushing and two TDs to go with 88 yards receiving. That included a 73-yard TD catch on the second play from scrimmage. He also returned a kick for 20 yards. His 300 all-purpose yards were one away from tying the team record for a game set by Doug Martin against Arizona State on Dec. 22, 2011.

And yep, Riley was aware of the mark.

“It was on me. I could have got it,” said Riley, who leads the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (171.89). "There was a run I missed, that I could have probably had like 330, 340 (yards). So that was on me.”

The 5-foot-10, 203-pound back from California became the 10th Boise State tailback to rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

“He’s a stud,” quarterback Max Cutforth said of Riley. “He's deserving of every single bit of attention.”

For Broncos coach Spencer Danielson, the importance of Riley runs much deeper than the numbers. It's the work Riley does away from the field.

“Seeing how he practices, seeing how he leads, seeing his mentality ... I’m all chips in on Dylan Riley’s table because he’s earned it,” Danielson said. “He does a lot for this team, and he’s a team guy. He’s not a ‘me’ guy. He deserves all the credit he’s getting.”

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.