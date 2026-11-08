Booker scores 24, Suns outlast Rockets 102-99 for 1st back-to-back wins of season

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, including seven straight to break a late tie, and the Phoenix Suns held off the Houston Rockets 102-99 on Saturday night.

Booker broke a 95-all tie with a basket with just under 4 minutes left, then hit a 3-pointer to make it 100-95. Another basket with 2:30 left made it a seven-point Phoenix lead, and Houston couldn't come back. Former Sun Kevin Durant missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds and Phoenix ran out the clock.

Jalen Green had 16 points, Miles Bridges had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Dillon Brooks scored 11 for the Suns, who snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Rockets.

With their victory over Orlando on Thursday night, the Suns have won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Durant led the Rockets with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Amen Thompson scored 17 points, Fred VanVleet had 16, and Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun added 15 apiece.

The Suns shot 76% (16 of 21) in the first quarter in building a 35-23 lead. They led by 19 in the second quarter but Houston finished on a 22-3 run to tie it at 47 at halftime. Phoenix was 4 of 19 from the field in the quarter.

VanVleet’s jumper tied it with under a minute to go before the break. He had 10 points in the period and 13 for the half. Khaman Maluach had 11 points off the bench to lead the Suns before halftime.

Booker played in his 745th career game on Saturday, passing Steve Nash for third place in Suns history.

Up next

Rockets: Host Denver on Monday night.

Suns: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

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