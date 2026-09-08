Boston Bruins lock up young center Fraser Minten with a 7-year, $50.4 million contract extension

BOSTON (AP) — The Bruins believe they have a star in the making in Fraser Minten, and on Tuesday they took a step to making sure the young center is still wearing a Boston sweater when he realizes his full potential.

Boston signed Minten to a seven-year, $50.4 million extension, with an annual cap hit of $7.2 million. It locks up the 22-year-old through the 2033-34 season.

Minten, a second-round draft pick by Toronto in 2022, came over to the Bruins in March 2025 as part of the trade that sent Brandon Carlo to the Maple Leafs. Minten will make a base salary of $850,000 in the final year of his rookie deal this season.

“Since joining our organization, Fraser has continued to grow and earn the accelerated trust of his teammates and coaching staff,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “His hockey sense, competitiveness, responsible two-way game, and offensive growth make him a valuable player for our group.”

He appeared in all 82 games for the Bruins last season, posting career highs with 17 goals and 18 assists. The goals were fifth on the team and his 35 points were the most by a Bruins rookie since the 2017-18 campaign. He led all NHL rookies in plus-minus (+21) and was ranked second on Boston’s roster last season.

The move by the Bruins also is a chance to solidify its youth behind franchise stalwarts like David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy.

“This is a mutual long-term commitment that reflects our confidence in Fraser and the important role he will play, as well as Fraser’s belief in our team moving forward,” Sweeney said.

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