Boston College at a crossroads in Year 3 of Bill O'Brien era following worst record since 2012

Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — 2026 record: 2-10

Expectations

After going 7-6 and playing in a bowl game in his first season in charge of the Eagles inƒ 2024, coach Bill O’Brien’s program stalled significantly in Year 2. The 2-10 finish was BC’s worst since 2012 (also 2-10), included a 10-game losing streak and was tied with Syracuse for the worst record (1-7) in the ACC. The Orange were the only team BC beat in league play and it came in the Eagles’ season finale at home.

Athletic director Blake James pledged his confidence in his coach, saying in a letter to fans that he believed O’Brien was the “right man” to lead the team. He also announced that the athletic department would increase its revenue sharing with players to the “maximum permissible level” following the House settlement .

O’Brien went to work in the spring, blowing up a roster that’s brought in 27 new players via the transfer portal. There are also 23 freshmen.

The changes aren’t just on the field. After watching his defense yield an ACC-worst 467.3 yards per game in conference play, O’Brien parted ways with coordinator Tim Lewis. Other coaches let go were offensive line coach Matt Applebaum and wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt.

How much it will all move the needle is an open question. But it will need to bear some fruit if O’Brien is going to continue to have time to prove he can make BC relevant in the ACC.

Strengths include O'Brien calling plays again

The overhaul of the roster included the departure of quarterback Dylan Lonergan to Rutgers along with several other starters. It creates a virtual blank slate for transfer quarterbacks Mason McKenzie and Grayson Wilson to work with.

McKenzie will likely be the Week 1 starter and arrives with exciting numbers having thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons at Division II Saginaw Valley State in Michigan. But that was Division II. There will almost certainly be some bumps as he adjust to FBS competition.

He'll have O'Brien to guide him through it, as he plans to call plays for the first time since he took over at BC. He last did it his final season with the NFL's New England Patriots in 2023.

Weaknesses include major defensive overhaul

The Eagles lost about a third of their offensive production from last season, so there is much to make up after averaging 25.4 points per game and still being outscored 393-305 by opponents. The defense will be a work in progress and will need to pull together quickly.

New faces

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof (UCF), QB Mason McKenzie (Saginaw Valley State), QB Grayson Wilson (Arkansas), RB Evans Dickens (Liberty), WR Javarius Green (UNC), WR Reed Swanson (Colgate), RG Kristian Phillips (Michigan State), LT Veguer Jean-Jumeau (Tennessee State), DE Kris Jones (Georgia), LB Anthony Palano, DL KJ Sampson (Florida State).

Key losses

RB Turbo Richard (transfer to Indiana), S Omar Thornton (transfer to Miami), WR Reed Harris (transfer to Arizona State).

Biggest games for the Eagles

At No. 19 SMU (Oct. 3), at No. 4 Notre Dame (Sept. 26), at No. 7 Miami (Nov., 28).

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here .