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Braves manager Walt Weiss tossed for arguing after Chris Sale called for balk vs. Yankees

Braves manager ejected arguing balk call; the disputed play gave Yankees a 3-2 lead

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Braves manager Walt Weiss tossed for arguing after Chris Sale called for balk vs. Yankees
Braves manager Walt Weiss tossed for arguing after Chris Sale called for balk vs. Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss was ejected in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees on Saturday for arguing a balk charged to ace Chris Sale.

With one out and New York rookie Spencer Jones on third following a triple, Sale was called for a balk by plate umpire Dan Merzel.

It was the third career balk for Sale, who appeared to have a slight hitch in his leg before starting his motion. Jones scored to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Sale approached Merzel to contest the call before Weiss rushed out of the dugout to continue the argument and prevent the left-hander from getting tossed. Weiss took his cap off and fiercely argued with Merzel before he was thrown out.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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