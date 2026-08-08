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Braves manager Walt Weiss tossed for arguing after Chris Sale called for balk vs. Yankees
Braves manager ejected arguing balk call; the disputed play gave Yankees a 3-2 lead
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LA NACION
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss was ejected in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees on Saturday for arguing a balk charged to ace Chris Sale.
With one out and New York rookie Spencer Jones on third following a triple, Sale was called for a balk by plate umpire Dan Merzel.
It was the third career balk for Sale, who appeared to have a slight hitch in his leg before starting his motion. Jones scored to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.
Sale approached Merzel to contest the call before Weiss rushed out of the dugout to continue the argument and prevent the left-hander from getting tossed. Weiss took his cap off and fiercely argued with Merzel before he was thrown out.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
LA NACION
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