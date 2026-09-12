Braves outlast Phillies 6-5 in 11 innings in opener of key NL East series

ATLANTA (AP) — Drake Baldwin doubled to center field in the 11th inning to score Ha-Seong Kim from first base and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Friday night in the opening game of a key NL East series.

The first-place Braves extended their lead over the Phillies to five games. The teams split a four-game series in Philadelphia that began last Friday.

Luis Arraez's single to left field off Didier Fuentes (7-2) in the 11th drove in designated runner Garrett Stubbs to give Philadelphia a 5-4 lead. Kim's single off Brooks Raley (5-6) in the bottom of the inning drove in Ozzie Albies to tie it. Baldwin followed with the winning double.

Phillies right-hander Jonathan Bowlan blew a 3-2 lead in the ninth. Bowlan gave up a one-out single to Mike Yastrzemski. Pinch-runner DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who was recalled before the game, scored from first on Sean Murphy’s single up the middle and center fielder Derek Hill’s fielding error.

Aaron Nola gave up homers to Matt Olson in the first and Austin Riley in the seventh. Braves left-hander Chris Sale allowed three runs on only three hits in seven innings but struggled with two outs in the second. Edmundo Sosa singled before Sale walked Bryan De La Cruz and hit J.T. Realmuto with a pitch to load the bases. Derek Hill doubled off the center-field wall to drive in three runs.

The Braves placed outfielder Lane Thomas (strained left intercostal muscle) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday.

There was a pregame ceremony for the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. A survivor of the attacks in New York, Atlanta resident Kayla Bergeron, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The start of the game was delayed 47 minutes by rain.

Up next

Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (14-5, 2.87 ERA) was scheduled to face Braves RHP Tyler Mahle (5-10, 4.05) on Saturday night.

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