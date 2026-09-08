Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder is out 3-4 weeks after right knee surgery

A pitcher underwent knee surgery to address ongoing discomfort; he will be sidelined for at least three to four weeks

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Braves pitcher Bryce Elder is out 3 a 4 weeks after right knee surgery
Braves pitcher Bryce Elder is out 3 a 4 weeks after right knee surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder underwent surgery on his right knee Tuesday and will be out three to four weeks, manager Walt Weiss said.

Weiss said the right-hander, who has made 26 starts this season, has been dealing with discomfort in his knee since the All-Star break, and it got to the point where he needed to have the procedure done if he hoped to be able to pitch in the postseason. Elder flew from Philadelphia to Dallas, where he had the surgery.

Elder is 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA this season. He is second on the Braves behind Chris Sale with 15 quality starts.

“In the first half, he was one of the best pitchers on our staff,” Weiss said. “He tried to fight through it. He got to a point where we couldn't really do it anymore.”

Weiss said Reynaldo López will replace Elder in the Braves' six-man rotation moving forward and likely will start Wednesday.

López has made 11 starts this season but has been on the injured list with left knee inflammation for six weeks. He made three rehab starts with Triple-A Gwinnett. López is 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 24 appearances.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. La palabra del hijo de Soledad Silveyra tras su internación: cómo está y qué se sabe de su recuperación
    1

    Soledad Silveyra: cómo sigue su salud tras la caída y qué dijo su hijo sobre su recuperación

  2. Laudelina, la tía de Loan Peña, lloró y admitió que la versión del accidente fue un invento
    2

    “Pido perdón por las mentiras”: Laudelina, la tía de Loan Peña, lloró y admitió que la versión del accidente fue un invento

  3. Crece la deuda del Gobierno con uno de los sectores estrella de la economía
    3

    La deuda del Gobierno con las productoras de gas trepó a US$350 millones

  4. El informe de la TV francesa que mostró la previa del crimen de Federico Martín Aramburú
    4

    El juicio por el asesinato de Aramburú: un informe de la TV francesa mostró la previa del crimen del rugbier