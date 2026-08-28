Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep to have season-ending surgeries

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-handers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep will have season-ending surgeries following setbacks in their rehabilitations from right elbow procedures before the season.

The Braves on Friday announced Waldrep will require Tommy John surgery, which could sideline him for the 2027 season. Schwellenbach had surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow in February and his season-ending procedure will address more bone spurs. Schwellenbach missed the final three months in 2025 with a fractured eight elbow .

Waldrep had a procedure to remove loose bodies from his right elbow before the season.

Schwellenbach and Waldrep each experienced discomfort while throwing recently, leading to MRIs that led to the recommendations for each to have surgery.

Meanwhile, manager Walt Weiss said right-hander Spencer Strider, who has been on the injured list since June 13 with right elbow inflammation, is facing diminished odds of returning this season.

“That window is getting smaller,” Weiss said before Friday night's game against Colorado. “You start to run out of time. So I wouldn't rule it out but I'd say it's a long shot.”

Weiss said Schwellenbach and Waldrep “have had a very uneven road back” in their recoveries from the elbow surgeries in spring training but still said he didn't expect they would require the season-ending surgeries.

“I was still surprised because the guys were going through their throwing progressions,” Weiss said. “Then at some point, if things aren’t right, it’s gonna flare up again and that’s what happened with both guys.”

Weiss said the Braves received “multiple opinions from the best doctors in the country” before moving forward with plans for new surgeries. Dates for the surgeries have not been set.

The losses of Schwellenbach and Waldrep and the possible loss of Strider for the remainder of the season robs the NL East-leading Braves of potential depth for their rotation as they prepare for the playoffs.

Left-hander Chris Sale , who threw a shutout in Thursday night's 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, remains the Braves' ace. Bryce Elder, Martín Pérez, Grant Holmes and Tyler Mahle join Sale in the rotation.

Weiss said right-handed reliever Robert Suarez, also on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, is expected to throw off a mound next week.

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