Brazil great Ronaldinho arrives in Italy for beach ceremony after signing for third-tier Ravenna

MILAN (AP) — Brazil great Ronaldinho has landed in Italy.

Ravenna, a city more famous for its nearby beaches than its soccer team, will finally see one of the sport's most recognizable figures on Thursday in what has been dubbed “Ronaldinho day.”

In a surprise announcement in June, the 46-year-old Ronaldinho signed with Italian third-division club Ravenna more than a decade after retiring.

Ronaldinho arrived by private jet at nearby Forlì Airport — about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Ravenna — around midday local time (1000 GMT). He signed a couple of soccer balls for airport staff before getting into a car on the runway, skipping the handful of fans that were waiting landside.

Ronaldinho was accompanied by Ravenna President Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand.

Fans will have the chance to see the soccer star at a sure-to-be glitzy ceremony on the beach on Thursday evening, when the squad will be presented — with Ronaldinho expected to come out last, to much fanfare.

He will attend a news conference before that.

Ronaldinho will not feature in Ravenna’s first Serie C match of the season on Monday, at Reggio Emilia, and it is still unclear how much he hopes to play during the campaign. However, Cipriani has said it is his dream for the Brazilian to score his last career goal for the team.

Ronaldinho last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015. It marks his second spell in Italy after featuring for AC Milan from 2008-11. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Ballon d’Or in 2005.

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