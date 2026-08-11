Brett Baty hits his first career grand slam to spark the Mets’ win over the Braves

ATLANTA (AP) —

Brett Baty hit the first grand slam of his career and the New York Mets held off the Atlanta Braves 8-5 on Monday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Francisco Lindor was 3 for 5 with a 420-foot home run, Jared Young had two hits and two RBIs, and Bo Bichette drove in a run and scored.

Daniel Duarte (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, and Kodai Senga pitched a scoreless ninth for his first career save. Regular closer Devin Williams was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier in the day.

Baty’s grand slam came in the first inning off Bryce Elder (8-7), who was unable to follow up on his past three starts where he gave up just one run each game.

BLUE JAYS 2, RED SOX 1

TORONTO (AP) — Charles McAdoo homered and Jameson Taillon pitched four scoreless innings before leaving with an injury as Toronto beat Boston to hand the Red Sox their third loss in a row.

Boston’s skid follows a nine-game winning streak that capped a franchise-record string of 27 victories in 30 games.

McAdoo hit his second major league home run in nine career games leading off the fifth. The 24-year-old rookie made his first start at third base in place of Kazuma Okamoto, a late scratch due to a bruised left knee.

Taillon gave up one hit and walked three before exiting with forearm discomfort. It was his second start for the Blue Jays and first at home since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a trade on Aug. 2.

Simeon Woods-Richardson (2-7) replaced Taillon to begin the fifth and gave up one run in three innings for the win. Louis Varland pitched a scoreless ninth for his 25th save.

TWINS 9, ORIOLES 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Martin had four hits including a home run, Josh Bell also homered and Minnesota beat Baltimore.

Dean Kremer (2-4), in his second start with Minnesota since being brought over from Baltimore at the trade deadline, allowed one run and one hit in seven innings against his former team. He struck out seven.

Martin led off the third with his homer to left-center field to open the scoring. He singled in the first and reached on a bunt single in the seventh, part of a five-run inning for the Twins. He added another single in the eighth.

Ryan Jeffers singled in the seventh to score Martin and Royce Lewis was walked to set up Bell’s three-run shot that made it 7-1. Jeffers hit an RBI double in the eighth inning, and Lewis delivered a single to make it 9-3.

PHILLIES 6, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs and Kyle Schwarber reached base four times as Philadelphia beat St. Louis.

Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter took a no-hitter into the sixth before running out of steam. Iván Herrera’s one-out double broke up the no-hit bid and Alec Burleson followed with a two-run single that chased Painter after 93 pitches.

Painter (2-8) allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings as the Phillies won their second straight and for the seventh time in 10 games. Jonathan Bowland earned his first save in four chances.

Brandon Marsh singled and scored on a Hunter Dobbins throwing error, and Sosa followed with an RBI single to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Schwarber, who leads the National League with 35 homers, singled and scored in the fifth, and doubled home Garrett Stubbs in the seventh to add to the lead. Schwarber also walked twice.