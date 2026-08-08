Brewers designate Bryse Wilson for assignment and promote Lyon Richardson in bullpen shuffle
Brewers designated a pitcher for assignment; a fresh arm was called up to manage their demanding schedule
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MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers shuffled their bullpen Saturday by designating Bryse Wilson for assignment and calling up Lyon Richardson from Triple-A Nashville.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy acknowledged it was a difficult move to make, a day after Wilson allowed only one baserunner in three scoreless innings in an 8-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
But the Brewers needed to add a fresh arm in the bullpen as they’re utilizing a six-man starting rotation while working their way through a stretch of 17 games in 17 days.
“(Wilson) did his job multiple times and has done his job here before and been a part of our success,” Murphy said.
Wilson was part of the Brewers’ 2023 and 2024 NL Central championship teams. The 28-year-old right-hander has gone 0-0 with a 2.63 ERA in six appearances with Milwaukee this year.
He previously pitched this season with Philadelphia and Chicago Cubs. Wilson owns a combined 0-0 record with a 4.24 ERA in nine games overall.
Richardson signed with the Brewers in June, but went 0-1 while allowing five runs over 1 2/3 innings in two appearances with the Cincinnati Reds earlier this season.
The 26-year-old right-hander was 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 13 games with Nashville.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
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