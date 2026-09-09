Brewers' Jackson Chourio continuing to perform his best in clutch moments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio explains his success in clutch situations by saying that sometimes he feels he was born for those moments.

The 22-year-old keeps providing more evidence to back that up.

Chourio hit a tying, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning of Milwaukee's 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to move the team a step closer to a fourth straight NL Central title. The Brewers lead the second-place Cubs by nine games and have a magic number of seven for clinching the division.

“Like I said before, I like to play with that pressure,” Chourio said through interpreter Daniel de Mondesert. “I think the adrenaline takes my game to another level. Thanks to God for getting solid contact there on that swing.”

Milwaukee’s division lead keeps growing in part because Chourio keeps delivering in critical moments.

The Brewers also beat the Cubs 4-3 on Monday afternoon, with Chourio’s two-run single in the eighth inning putting them ahead for good. Chourio was asked after the game about his ability to produce when a game is on the line.

“Sometimes I feel like I was born for those moments,” Chourio said then. “Other times, I like the pressure that those moments bring. I don’t know why, but I know I enjoy them.”

No wonder the Brewers feel so confident whenever he steps to the plate in those situations.

Poise under pressure impresses teammates

The Brewers trailed 3-1 with two outs in the ninth when pinch-hitter Christian Yelich singled to right. That brought Chourio to the plate.

“There’s not another person I’d probably want in that situation,” center fielder Garrett Mitchell said. “We were talking about this last night, but just his ability to come up clutch in moments you feel like a lot of people may or may not be prepared for, and he just like does less and absolutely demolishes baseballs.”

That flair for the dramatic has helped Chourio live up to all the expectations that accompanied his arrival after the Brewers signed him to an eight-year, $82 million contract before he had any major league experience.

“He knows he’s a great player,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. “He knows what he’s about. Yeah, he loves it. He loves it and stays after it, believes in himself. He knows how capable he is, and when he’s got that dial on the right speed, be careful. We’ve seen it all too much his first three years.”

Chourio’s ability to deliver in the clutch is most evident from his postseason performances. He has batted .341 with a 1.044 OPS, four homers and 11 RBIs in 12 career playoff games.

His big swing Tuesday put the Brewers on the verge of clinching their eighth postseason berth in nine years.

Chourio connected on an 0-1 pitch from Jacob Webb and delivered a 394-foot shot over the left-field wall to cap his 4-for-5 performance at the plate. Luis Lara ended the game with a bases-loaded single in the 10th.

“I think he’s kind of just built different like that,” Mitchell said. “It’s just like what he’s made for. It’s been year after year, since he’s been a rookie. He just always has that clutch gene.”

The homer also helped Chourio make up for his inability to help the Brewers break a 1-all tie in the fifth. Chourio was trying to score from second on William Contreras’ two-out single to right, but he got thrown out by Seiya Suzuki while trying to slide home feet first.

“You hope he dives there and he’s safe,” Murphy said. “He’s got a lane to slide in. You hope he’s safe there. Feet first at the plate, I just don’t like it.”

Chourio reaching new heights

Chourio’s homer gave him a career-high 22 this year after he hit 21 each of his first two seasons. He’s reached that new high despite opening the season with a fractured bone in his hand that delayed his season debut until May 4.

He also is on pace for career highs in batting average (.286), on-base percentage (.343) and slugging percentage (.484).

Considering how well Chourio has performed in clutch situations this season, it should come as no surprise that he’s also thrived amid the pressure of the Brewers-Cubs rivalry.

Chourio has hit .345 in 12 games against the Cubs this season. He batted .389 with a homer and six RBIs in the Brewers’ five-game NL Division Series victory over the Cubs last season.

“We need to win every single game, whether it’s the Cubs on the other side or any other team,” Chourio said. “Maybe it is that some of my better games have come against them, but regardless, it’s going out there trying to give the best version of myself every single time I’m out there on the field.”

He’s often at his best when it matters most.

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