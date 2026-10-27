Brewers' Robert Gasser spins World Series gem unlike any by a lefty since Sandy Koufax

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Robert Gasser delivered in the World Series unlike any left-handed starter since Sandy Koufax.

Gasser faced the minimum over six dominant innings, pitching the Milwaukee Brewers to the brink of their first championship in a 10-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

He's the first starter to face the minimum over six innings in a World Series game since Curt Schilling for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the 2001 Fall Classic.

The last lefty to do it was Koufax, a Hall of Famer who spun his gem in Game 5 of the 1965 World Series.

The 27-year-old rookie nicknamed Bobby Diesel allowed a single to Yandy Diaz leading off the game but erased him on Chandler Simpson’s fielder’s choice. Catcher William Contreras then threw out Simpson attempting to steal second after Simpson slid off the bag.

Gasser then retired 12 in a row until a leadoff walk to Victor Mesa Jr. in the sixth. Nick Fortes followed with a double-play groundout, and Taylor Walls grounded out to second on Gasser's final pitch.

Gasser, who began the season in Triple-A Nashville, earned the win with six scoreless innings on one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

A second-round pick by San Diego in 2021, Gasser joined Milwaukee in a then-maligned deal for All-Star closer Josh Hader in 2022. He made his major league debut in 2024 but had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow after just five starts.

He struggled to regain his form until late in 2026, when he finished the regular season with a 1.67 ERA in his final six appearances.

The Brewers have won four straight road postseason games, three of them started by Gasser. That includes five scoreless innings in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.

Prior to this year, Milwaukee had lost 12 straight postseason road games since 2018, matching the longest skid in major league history set by the Washington Senators/Minnesota Twins from 1925-87.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here