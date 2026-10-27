Brewers rout the Rays 10-1 to move within a win of their first World Series title

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang sparked Milwaukee’s eight-run fifth inning, and the Brewers routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 on Monday night to move within one victory of their first World Series title.

Rookie left-hander Robert Gasser pitched one-hit ball and faced the minimum through six innings as Milwaukee rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Series. Game 4 is Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, where many Brewers fans showed up Monday and cheered from behind the visitors’ dugout.

Gasser allowed a line-drive single to Yandy Díaz leading off the bottom of the first and then retired 14 straight before Victor Mesa Jr. walked to start Tampa Bay’s sixth. Gasser became the first left-hander to face the minimum 18 batters through six innings of a World Series game since Sandy Koufax did it for the Dodgers in 1965.

Chourio went 4 for 5, William Contreras was 3 for 5 and Milwaukee racked up 16 hits off “Fastball Freddy” Peralta and five relievers to win its eighth straight postseason game and fourth in a row on the road.

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