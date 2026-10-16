Brewers slugger Jake Bauers wins NLCS MVP award against hometown Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Bauers went home to Southern California and walked away with an MVP trophy.

Bauers hit a two-run double in the fourth inning Thursday to begin Milwaukee's comeback, and the Brewers rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers that finished a four-game sweep in the National League Championship Series.

The first baseman also drew a walk that forced home the tying run in the fifth to help Milwaukee advance to the World Series for the first time in 44 years.

Bauers, who went to high school about 40 miles south of Dodger Stadium, was selected the NLCS MVP after going 4 for 14 (.286) with a home run and six RBIs in the series.

The left-handed-hitting Bauers also made his mark in Games 2 and 3 with long plate appearances. His 12-pitch walk against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2 came just before a two-run single by Christian Yelich that gave Milwaukee the lead in a back-and-forth 7-4 win.

Bauers also hit a go-ahead homer off Blake Snell in a 6-2 victory in Game 3 to end an 11-pitch at-bat.

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