Brian Daboll and the Titans visit the Giants in Jameis Winston's first start in place of Jaxson Dart

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The quarterback Brian Daboll envisioned would lead the New York Giants back to prominence is out for the rest of the season. And Daboll has not been their coach since getting fired 10 months ago.

On Sunday, he'll be on the opposite sideline as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator in his return to MetLife Stadium. It comes with Jameis Winston making his first start for the Giants in place of face of the franchise Jaxson Dart, whose knee injury and extended absence have cast a gloom over an organization that had been filled with such promise.

“I’ve worked for many different organizations, and I’ve went back and played against the team I was just at the previous year,” Daboll said Thursday. “It’s all about the players and trying to go out there and play a good football game.”

The Giants were Daboll's first NFL head-coaching job, and Dart was one of the players at the center of what he and general manager Joe Schoen were building. They lost their first three games last year with Russell Wilson starting, Dart provided a couple of bright spots and then a 2-8 record spelled the end for Daboll, with Mike Kafka taking over on an interim basis.

John Harbaugh getting the full-time job sparked optimism that New York would turn things around, and a primetime Week 1 victory against Dallas fueled those feelings. Dart's injury on the first drive Monday night at the Los Angeles Rams took away the opportunity for him to face Daboll this weekend.

“It was a tough one to see,” Daboll said. “Got a lot respect for him, a lot love for him.”

The winless Titans hope this goes better than when coach Robert Saleh went up against his former team in the season opener and the Jets rolled 23-10 .

Beginning a soft stretch of their schedule, the Giants need Winston to be better than he was in the 28-6 loss at LA , when he was 11 of 27 for 111 yards and an interception.

“Unfortunately, Dabes ain’t going to be on defense, and I've got to face against the Tennessee Titans' defense," Winston said. "I wish Dabes was on defense: probably an easier path ... But I’m very thrilled to compete against Saleh and that great defense.”

Former Tennessee defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson now holds that role for the Giants, adding to the familiarity between these teams that players and coaches are quick to brush aside.

"It really comes down to the Jimmys and the Joes," said receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who left the Giants to sign with the Titans in free agency after eclipsing 1,000 yards last season. "You don’t really worry about the X’s and the O’s so much. More matchups and who you know you can go after, and I’m sure on their side they’re doing the same thing.”

Need to know

Tennessee (0-2) at N.Y. Giants (1-1).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Giants by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Titans 1-1; Giants 1-1.

Last week: Titans lost to the Eagles 24-20; Giants lost to the Rams 28-6.

Last meeting: Giants beat the Titans 21-20 at Tennessee on Sept. 11, 2022.

Series record: Giants lead 7-6.

Matchup to watch

Titans QB Cam Ward vs. Giants secondary. Ward is Daboll's latest pupil at the most important position in football, and the 2025 No. 1 pick has yet to throw a pick through the first two games this season. Giants safety Jevon Holland has two inceptions, but he and his teammates are coming off getting lit up by reigning MVP Matthew Stafford for 327 yards and four touchdown passes.

Stats and stuff

— Along with Robinson, tight end Daniel Bellinger, offensive linemen Austin Schlottmann and James Hudson, and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott followed Daboll to Tennessee.

— Ward is one of just nine players with at least 30 passing attempts not to throw an interception. Dart also did not before getting injured.

— Rookie linebacker Anthony Hill led the Titans with 11 tackles. His 26 are the second most by a player through his first two career games since 2000.

— Winston is set to make his 90th pro start. He is 3-9 in his past 12 starts dating to 2024.

— The Giants had 182 total yards of offense at the Rams, while LA receiver Davante Adams had 195 yards receiving. They went 3 of 14 on third down after being 9 of 10 against the Cowboys, not counting a kneel-down in the final minutes.

— Tight end Isaiah Likely has 13 catches for 111 yards and two TDs.

— Holland joined Julian Love as the only players since 2000 with an interception in each of the first two games of the season.

AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

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