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Broncos agree to a 4-year, $67 million extension with cornerback Riley Moss, AP source says
A cornerback signed a long-term contract extension with the team; the deal secures the starting secondary through 2029
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LA NACION
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Cornerback Riley Moss has agreed to a four-year, $67 million extension with the Denver Broncos , a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal were still being finalized.
A third-round pick out of Iowa in 2023, Moss is in his fourth NFL season and was set to become a free agent next spring before he agreed to the extension.
Moss's deal keeps the Broncos' starting cornerback duo intact at least through 2029, when star Pat Surtain II's contract expires.
See AP’s full NFL coverage here
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