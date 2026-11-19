ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Cornerback Riley Moss has agreed to a four-year, $67 million extension with the Denver Broncos , a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal were still being finalized.

A third-round pick out of Iowa in 2023, Moss is in his fourth NFL season and was set to become a free agent next spring before he agreed to the extension.

Moss's deal keeps the Broncos' starting cornerback duo intact at least through 2029, when star Pat Surtain II's contract expires.

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