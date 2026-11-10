Broncos land Chargers LB Daiyan Henley in a deadline deal to bolster a 7-2 run, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are acquiring inside linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers for a pair of mid-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither team immediately announced the trade, said the Broncos were sending a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder to Los Angeles for the fourth-year linebacker.

Nobody made a bigger leap in the standings at the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline than Henley, who went from 0-8 in L.A. to 7-2 with the Broncos, who are on a bye this week.

In eight games this season, Henley has 51 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception, which came against the Houston Texans on Sunday. He had six stops against the Broncos in Week 5.

Henley has 301 tackles since becoming a starter in 2024, a year after he was drafted in the third round out of Washington State. He also played at Nevada.

Henley solidifies the second level of Denver's interior defense alongside Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

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