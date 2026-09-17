Browns-Buccaneers matchup Sunday is more than just Baker Mayfield facing his old team

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield has become the leader and face of the franchise the Cleveland Browns hoped for when they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018.

The Buccaneers are glad he’s found a home in Tampa Bay.

What did the veteran quarterback learn in his four years in Cleveland?

“A lot of things. I think probably the biggest one (is) trying to be the same person each and every day for the guys in the locker room, the people you work with, the staff that you’re around each day, (and understanding) that some things are out of your control,” Mayfield said. “If you’re trying to get it fixed and you’re not worried about the football aspect of your job, you’re probably letting some things slide and fall by the wayside. So, I think controlling who I am each and every day, trying to lead the best way possible and control the offense and, yeah, ultimately win.”

There’s more to the Browns-Buccaneers matchup Sunday than Mayfield facing his old team.

It’s two 0-1 teams looking to get on the winning track. Expectations are much different for both.

It’ll be a surprise if the Browns don’t finish last in a tough AFC North. The Buccaneers play in the weak NFC South where all four teams lost their openers.

“I think we got the bad taste out of our mouths,” Bucs receiver Emeka Egbuka said. “We’re ready to capitalize on Sunday. This new opportunity that we’ve been given. First game in the home stadium. Looking forward to seeing the Krewe and all the fans out there. Hopefully we’ll put on a show.”

The Browns are giving Deshaun Watson a second start with Shedeur Sanders watching from the sideline and waiting for an opportunity that could arrive when the team plays its first home game next week.

For now, it’s Watson’s team and the beleaguered QB is running out of chances to prove he can be the Pro Bowl player the Browns gave up a ton of picks to acquire four years ago.

“I always expect our players to play well; I wouldn’t put them out there if I didn’t,” Browns coach Todd Monken said. “So, I expect him to play really well. There was moments Sunday that he did, and there were moments we did a really good job offensively, and there were moments we didn’t. There were moments we didn’t coach well enough; there were moments we didn’t play well enough.”

Need to know

Cleveland (0-1) at Tampa Bay (0-1) in Tampa, Fla.

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

Latest odds: Buccaneers by 8 1/2

Against the spread: Browns 0-1; Buccaneers 0-1.

Last week: Browns lost to the Jaguars 34-10; Buccaneers lost to the Bengals 33-27.

Last meeting: Browns beat the Buccaneers 23-17 in overtime on Nov. 27, 2022 in Cleveland.

Series record: Browns lead 7-4.

Matchup to watch

Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka vs. Browns secondary. Egbuka had five catches for 63 yards against the Bengals. Mayfield targeted him on the first three plays of the game and just missed on an opportunity for a deep TD pass in that first series. Browns five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will primarily cover Egbuka when he lines up wide right. Cleveland used man coverage on 38% of snaps in a 34-10 loss to Jacksonville. Egbuka, who has had success against man coverage in his brief career, could go against Tyson Campbell or Myles Harden depending where he lines up.

Stats and stuff

— Browns QB Deshaun Watson completed 16 of 22 for 205 yards, one TD and rushed for 38 yards in Week 1. He also threw a pick.

— Browns rookie WRs Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion combined for 102 yards receiving and a TD for Boston.

— LB Carson Schwesinger, the 2025 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, led team with 10 tackles and had one tackle for loss in Week 1.

— Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was 23 of 28 for 216 yards with one rushing TD and three fumbles lost.

— Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving had 93 scrimmage yards and one TD last week.

— Buccaneers rookie LB Josiah Trotter had a pick-6 on Joe Burrow in his NFL debut.

___ The Bucs are 0-1 for the first time since 2020 when Tom Brady led them to a Super Bowl title.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here