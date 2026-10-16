Browns coach Todd Monken faces his old team as Ravens visit Cleveland, likely with Huntley at QB

Browns coach Todd Monken and Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley won't be in a sentimental mood when Cleveland hosts Baltimore in an AFC North matchup on Sunday.

Monken, in his first season leading the Browns, was Baltimore's offensive coordinator for the previous three seasons. Huntley is expected to make his second straight start because Lamar Jackson is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Both teams are off to good starts. Cleveland (3-2) can win each of its first three home games for the first time in six years and third time since the franchise returned in 1999. Baltimore (4-1) is looking to go 4-0 on the road for the second time in franchise history. The other time was in 2020.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter, also in his first season, said this week that Jackson is the level of player who could still start on Sunday despite not stepping on the practice field. Huntley — who had two stints on Cleveland's roster during training camps in 2024 and ‘25 — is 3-0 as a starter since last season, when he began his second stint as Jackson’s backup.

Monken was still in limbo working for Baltimore after John Harbaugh was fired as coach and when he interviewed with the Browns. He did his first interview with Cleveland on Zoom while in his office at the Ravens complex.

“I would say that I’m very grateful for the opportunity. I continued to work out of my office. I was allowed to continue to keep working there,” Monken said. “Got a lot of good friends and people there, but other than that, no, it’s a divisional game. It’s the next one.”

Monken also knows plenty about Huntley after coaching him last season. Huntley was 24 of 32 for 201 yards and two touchdowns last weekend as the Ravens rallied to beat Atlanta 30-23 in overtime and move into sole possession of the AFC North lead.

“I know it sounds really overused, but the moment never gets too big for him,” Monken said. “He loves to play football, and he gets in the game and he’s able to make plays with his arms and his legs, and he gets rid of the ball and knows where to get the ball out when under duress.”

Baltimore still has running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 103 yards and had two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) the last time the teams played.

Both teams are banged up. Thursday’s injury report had 38 players listed — 21 for Baltimore and 17 for Cleveland.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson might face a larger burden to carry the offense with the rushing attack struggling. Running back Quinshon Judkins is questionable with an ankle injury.

Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Monken is one of his favorite coaches, just not this week.

“I freaking love Todd. He was probably one of my favorite coaches of all time,” Humphrey said. “He’s just a cool guy to chat (with). I think we talked in Green Bay for a preseason game probably for like two hours just giving me his rundown of places he has been, family, the whole nine. If I know Todd the way I think I know Todd, he will want to kick our tail. So, I am trying not to let that happen.”

Need to know

Baltimore (4-1) at Cleveland (2-3).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Ravens by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Ravens 2-3; Browns 3-2.

Last week: Ravens beat the Falcons 30-23 in OT; Browns lost to Jets 17-12.

Last meeting: Ravens beat Browns 23-16 on Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland.

Series record: Ravens lead 39-15.

Matchup to watch

Browns WR Denzel Boston against the Ravens secondary. Boston leads NFL rookies with 330 yards receiving, with most of his catches coming on deep throws. Opponents have thrown only seven passes of at least 20 air yards against the Ravens this year, second fewest in the league. The Ravens are one of just three teams not to allow a deep touchdown.

Stats and stuff

— Baltimore has won the last three meetings in the series and is 18-9 in games played in Cleveland.

— Henry is tied for second in the league with seven rushing TDs and is fifth in rushing yards (476). He needs one rushing score to join Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Marshall Faulk as the only players in NFL history to have at least 40 rushing TDs with two teams.

— Baltimore defensive lineman Calais Campbell is looking to become the third player since 1982 to record a sack at age 40 or older. The others are Bruce Smith and Clay Matthews.

— Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has scored a touchdown in three of his last four meetings against the Browns. He had his only career rushing TD in the last game between the two teams.

— Watson has a 2-2 record against the Ravens with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

— Browns kicker Andre Szmyt has made 24 consecutive field goals, the third-longest streak in franchise history.

— Cleveland's defense is tied for first in the league in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed with one and is second with 32 tackles for loss.

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