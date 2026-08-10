Browns rookie Spencer Fano nails down starting left tackle job after scuffle with Jared Verse

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Fights or scuffles during NFL training camps are widely discouraged and rarely benefit anyone.

Spencer Fano has become an exception.

The ninth overall pick nailed down the Cleveland Browns' starting job at offensive left tackle after holding his own against Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse on the field and in a scuffle on Saturday.

Coach Todd Monken said Monday that Fano would now be lining up exclusively with the first team after splitting time between the first and second teams with Dawand Jones the first two weeks of camp.

“We were already leaning that way, and Saturday solidified it," Monken said.

Verse, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Myles Garrett trade, has worked with Fano throughout camp. After practice last Tuesday, Verse was talking with Fano on pass rush moves and where the rookie could redirect and use his hands.

Fano has proven to be a quick study, which might have added to Verse's frustration during an 11-on-11 drill.

Fano was playing well when lined up against Verse, but after one play, things boiled over when they scuffled after the whistle. Verse ended up ripping off Fano's helmet and threw it to the side before both started wrestling on the ground before coaches and players broke it up.

“Don’t you want to see a player, especially on the O-line, not back down? As your starting left tackle, all your hopes and dreams. The ability to move the football and protect, your left tackle to not back down against a Pro Bowler,” Monken said. "You want to see the competition part; you want to see a guy not back down. If they don’t stand up for themselves, then you’re really concerned.”

Whatever bad blood there was between the two was quickly rectified as they lined up against each other on the next snap.

“If it’s all one-sided, that’s a bad deal one way or the other. You don’t want your left tackle dominating every edge rusher, and you sure as hell don’t want him to be a leaky faucet, because it’s a convoy to the quarterback," Monken said.

Fano wasn't the only rookie who got bumped up to the first team. Second-round pick Denzel Boston lined up with the first team at the X receiver spot on Monday.

The X receiver usually is considered the team's most talented receiver because he can run more routes on the outside and boundaries, which Boston has displayed throughout camp.

“He’s made a bunch of plays. I’ve seen it, you’ve seen it. I think Denzel has shown that when he’s in the boundary, and you contested catches, a lot of our three-by-one stuff may go to there," Monken said.

Jerry Jeudy, the Browns' top receiver the past two years, will be moved around in different spots while first-round pick KC Concepcion could also line up outside or in the slot with his ability to generate yards after the catch.

Monken still has not determined if Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will start Saturday's first preseason game at Chicago, but did say that he expects the starters on offense and defense to play at least one series.

Watson and Sanders will get at least one start apiece in the preseason.

“If we’re going to evaluate the quarterbacks, we’ve got to make sure we can protect them, we’ve got to play the guys up front,” Monken said. "We want to evaluate the quarterbacks as best as we can, irrespective of who else is in the game. We’ve got to evaluate the quarterbacks on how they’re able to function and score points.”

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