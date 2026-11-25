MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It was perhaps the unlikeliest assist Bruno Fernandes has ever produced.

But it proved pivotal for the Portuguese playmaker and Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With the score 1-1 against Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes unwittingly provided an assist for himself at Estádio José Alvalade.

Chasing the ball down in the second half, Fernandes dug his heel in the turf inside the Sporting penalty area. When the home team failed to play its way out of defense, United managed to turn the ball over and when it came to Fernandes outside the box he let fly with a speculative effort.

His shot lacked any real power and looked like rolling harmlessly into the hands of Sporting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira.

That was until it hit the divot Fernandes had left moments earlier, causing the ball to suddenly shoot up into the air and over the head of Pereira.

United's captain ran away in celebration, with his teammates likely unaware that it was a goal very much of his own making.

The former Sporting icon had also scored from the penalty spot just two minutes earlier.

His two goals put United on the verge of victory until keeper Senne Lammens' late blunder allowed Luis Suárez to equalize to earn Sporting a 2-2 draw.

“Mistakes are part of football, and from that you get goals,” Fernandes told TNT Sports. "But obviously it’s not an individual sport, so everyone has to take the blame for everything we do good and everything we do bad.

“I think the main thing and the most important thing is that we understand that we need to be in this together in the good and the bad moments, and it’s not going to change the belief we have in each other.”

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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