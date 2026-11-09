Buccaneers are 3-6 and still right in the playoff chase because the NFC South is woeful

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played in a different division, they’d be looking ahead to the draft and preparing for 2027.

But no team is out of the race in the NFC South.

The Bucs are 3-6 and just a half-game behind the Panthers (3-5) and Saints (3-5) heading into their bye week. They're tied with the Falcons (3-6) for last place but are 2-0 in the division with four games to play.

They couldn’t take advantage of five turnovers, including four interceptions on Caleb Williams, in a 27-24 loss at Chicago on Sunday night.

Baker Mayfield continued his dismal season, throwing a costly pick-6. He has just three touchdown passes, four interceptions and three lost fumbles in six games.

“That obviously was the difference in the game,” Mayfield said of throwing a 67-yard pass that Jaylon Johnson intercepted and returned for a touchdown after the Bucs had picked off Williams and were driving down 17-13 in the third quarter. “Defense, after they settled in, played amazing. So, you got to make the throws, you got to be more accurate. … If that’s one of the top teams, if not the top team in the league. We’re right there. So, if we play clean football, we’re going to be proud of that. Need to get it fixed. Got to take this bye to get healthy, continue to get guys back. And just have it on our minds, we need to go on a run. And mentally, it needs to be that way.”

Mayfield missed three games because of a fractured thumb on his throwing hand. He threw only 11 passes in a 43-13 rout at Carolina in his return and didn’t complete a pass last week, going 0 for 3 in a 16-0 win over Atlanta. But the Buccaneers needed more from him against the Bears and he couldn’t deliver.

It wasn’t all Mayfield’s fault. The offensive line struggled in pass protection and he was constantly harassed and pressured. The receivers dropped a few passes, including a couple on third downs that would’ve extended drives.

“It’s going to take everybody,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “We’re not going to be able to run the ball all ballgame. We’re going to have to throw, we’re going to have to catch.”

What’s working

Running game. The Buccaneers followed up a franchise-best 324-yard rushing performance with an efficient 126 yards on the ground, averaging 4.5 per carry.

What needs help

Passing game. Mayfield and the receivers must be better. The line has to improve in pass protection. Play-caller Zac Robinson has to be more creative.

Stock up

Cornerback Zyon McCollum rebounded from a poor start after allowing a touchdown and wide-open completions to intercept two passes.

Stock down

Mayfield missed throws and made poor decisions. He signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension before the season but has underperformed.

Injuries

S Antoine Winfield Jr. injured his ankle and didn’t return.

Key number

3 — That’s the total net points the Buccaneers got off five turnovers. They turned four interceptions into minus 4 points because of Mayfield’s pick-6. Ifeatu Melifonwu recovered a fumble at the Chicago 17 and Bucky Irving turned that into a TD in the fourth quarter.

Next steps

The Bucs visit Detroit (6-2) on Nov. 22.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here