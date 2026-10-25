Bucky Irving runs for 2 TDs and Bucs force 4 turnovers in 43-13 rout of Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bucky Irving ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Tampa Bay forced four turnovers as the Buccaneers hammered the Carolina Panthers 43-13 on Sunday in Baker Mayfield’s return.

Mayfield, who missed the previous three games with a dislocated right thumb, attempted just 11 passes and threw for 64 yards while wearing a protective glove on his right hand. That was more than enough for him to improve to 7-1 against the Panthers, including 6-1 since joining the Bucs (2-5).

Mayfield didn’t need to do much because Tampa Bay’s run game, defense and special teams dominated. The Bucs had 258 yards on the ground, with Sean Tucker adding a 46-yard touchdown run to put Tampa Bay up by 37.

Carolina's Bryce Young turned the ball over three times. Al-Quadin Muhammad had a strip-sack of Young that Calijah Kancey returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

Young was sacked five times and finished 14 of 27 for 163 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown.

The Bucs' special teams recovered a muffed punt by David Moore and blocked an extra point and returned it for 2 points to build a 33-6 lead at halftime.

The Bucs set the tone from the start, winning the coin toss and electing to receive. Tampa Bay marched 70 yards in 14 plays, with Irving going in for a 4-yard touchdown.

Even when things appeared to be going right for the Panthers (3-3), something immediately went wrong.

After Young found a streaking Darren Waller down the middle of the field for a 50-yard touchdown to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 17-6, the Bucs blocked the ensuing extra point and Zyon McCollum returned it 70 yards to the end zone. As a result, the Panthers netted just four points on the TD.

Kuechly gets his Hall of Fame ring

The Panthers honored Luke Kuechly at halftime as the former middle linebacker received his Hall of Fame ring as part of a busy afternoon . Kuechly also hit the “Keep Pounding” drum before the game and served as a broadcaster for the Panthers' radio network.

Injuries

Tampa Bay: RB Kenny Gainwell briefly left with a hip injury in the second half but returned. He finished with 14 carries for 88 yards.

Carolina: RT Taylor Moton, who missed the first four games of the season with blood clots in his lung, was carted off the field in the third quarter with a left ankle/fibula injury and did not return.

Up next

Tampa Bay: Host Atlanta on Sunday.

Carolina: At Green Bay on Thursday night.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here