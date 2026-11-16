ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Every team generally has a soft spot in its schedule, and the Buffalo Bills have enjoyed beating up on second- and third-string quarterbacks in each of the past three weeks.

After facing Baltimore’s Joe Fagnano and Minnesota’s Carson Wentz, the Bills got to see Jets rookie Cade Klubnik making his NFL debut in place of injured starter Geno Smith in Buffalo’s 31-12 win on Sunday .

And the Miami Dolphins will make it four in a row when they visit this weekend with Kyle McCord behind center.

The Bills need not apologize for the caliber of their competition. And given the state of the AFC East’s quarterback ranks, Buffalo clinching its sixth division title in seven years seems a matter of when, not if.

It remains to be seen how the Bills stack up against the league's contenders. Does their AFC-leading 8-1 record make them the conference's best team 10 weeks into the season?

Those answers could emerge over the next several weeks.

After hosting the Dolphins, the Bills enter a five-week stretch that opens with hosting Kansas City on Thanksgiving night and ends with a Christmas Day game at Denver. In between are games at New England — the only team to beat Buffalo this season — at Green Bay and hosting Chicago.

All five of those opponents enter Week 11 at .500 or better, though the Patriots (5-5) are suddenly unraveling and dealing with a potential long-term injury to starter Drake Maye .

What stands out for the Bills over their past three games is how they’ve manhandled flawed opponents.

The Josh Allen-led offense has combined to score 90 points. The Bills have scored on 17 of 32 possessions not ending at the half or on a kneel-down, with six rushing TDs, four passing scores and seven field goals.

More encouraging is the Bills' improvement on defense .

A unit that averaged 28.5 points allowed through its first six games has given up a combined 28 points over the past three. Buffalo hasn’t allowed a touchdown since Derrick Henry's 2-yard run for Baltimore on Nov. 1, a span of 168 minutes, 18 seconds.

The Bills haven't trailed in 217 minutes, 13 seconds, dating to the second quarter of their 33-30 win at Las Vegas on Oct. 18.

This is what good teams are supposed to do.

Nonetheless, Allen suggested the offense could have been better against the Jets. He was bothered by a slow-starting unit that led just 10-6 at halftime before finding its groove in the second half.

“We’re not playing our best football right now,” Allen said. “But as we get later into the season, we feel like we’re going to continue to get better and learn from these types of moments and these types of games and hopefully start putting it all together here soon.”

What’s working

Takeaways. After forcing six turnovers (three interceptions, three fumbles) through Buffalo’s first six games, the defense has forced eight (four interceptions, four fumbles) in its past three.

What needs help

Pass defense. After allowing a combined 230 yards passing against Baltimore and Minnesota, Smith and Klubnik combined for 285 on Sunday. Buffalo allowed five receptions of 20 yards or longer.

Stock up

S Amani Hooker. Five days after being acquired in a trade with Tennessee, the eighth-year player had seven tackles and a pass defensed while playing all 71 defensive snaps.

Stock down

CB Jordan Hancock. On his first defensive snap of the season, the second-year player allowed Garrett Wilson’s 33-yard catch. Hancock missed the first nine weeks with a hamstring injury and was placed into action with Dee Alford being evaluated for a head injury.

Injuries

Aside from Alford, who was shaken up after returning to the game, CB Christian Benford did not finish due to a groin injury, and LB Dorian Williams hurt his calf.

Key number

5 — The number of times Buffalo has opened 8-1 or better, and the first time since a 10-1 start in 1991. The 1964 AFL championship-winning Bills were the only Buffalo team to be undefeated through nine games.

Next steps

Don’t look past the Dolphins (1-8). Including playoffs, Buffalo has won 14 of 16 meetings and 10 straight at home against its division rival.

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