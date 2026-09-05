Bundesliga newcomer Elversberg continues dream start and Man City stays perfect in Premier League

Small-town club Elversberg continued a dream start to its first-ever Bundesliga season with another upset win, beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-3 with a stoppage-time winner on Saturday.

In Spain, Athletic Bilbao struck three times in the second half to beat Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid 3-0, while Erling Haaland led Manchester City to another victory in the Premier League.

Minnow strikes again in Germany

From a town of just 13,000 people, Elversberg stunned another former champion after its win over Bayer Leverkusen last week.

This time, Elversberg did it without coach Vincent Wagner, who was sent off at halftime, only for Maurice Krattenmacher to score the dramatic late winner.

Wagner will miss hosting champion Bayern Munich next week.

Also Saturday, Borussia Dortmund pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat Hoffenheim 3-2 after being two goals down, as Hoffenheim defender Albian Hajdari handed Dortmund victory with an 86th-minute own goal.

Another of Bayern’s title rivals, Leipzig, slumped to a 3-1 loss at Werder Bremen, whose new signing Niclas Füllkrug scored a goal.

Leverkusen’s new coach Carles Martinez got his first Bundesliga win, beating Union Berlin 4-0.

Bilbao blasts Atletico in Spain

Athletic Bilbao rolled over Atletico Madrid 3-0 with second-half goals from Nico Williams, Robert Navarro and Oihan Sancet.

It was a second straight win for Athletic under its new German coach Edin Terzić.

Haaland scores and City stays top in England

Erling Haaland scored his third goal of the season as Manchester City beat Coventry 1-0 to stay at the top of the Premier League with nine points from three games.

Tottenham picked up its first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle remained unbeaten under new coach Matthias Jaissle thanks to a late equalizer from Jacob Ramsey in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace twice came back against Fulham to eventually win 3-2 at Craven Cottage for its first points of the campaign while Brighton drew 1-1 with Leeds.

Brentford and Sunderland also drew 1-1.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here