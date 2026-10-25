Burrow throws 4 TD passes as Bengals storm past Jackson-less Ravens 35-13 in 2nd half

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes in the second half, and the Cincinnati Bengals rebounded from a desultory first two quarters to beat Baltimore 35-13 on Sunday, handing the Ravens a second straight divisional loss with Lamar Jackson sidelined.

Baltimore (4-3) dominated the first half but led only 13-0 after settling for a couple of short field goals. Then the Ravens blew a double-digit second-half lead for the second straight week and 10th time since the start of the 2022 season.

The Bengals (4-2) were shut out in their second meeting with Baltimore last season, and were scoreless through two quarters this time before going 66 yards on the first drive after halftime, capped by Burrow's 6-yard TD pass to Mike Gesicki.

Baltimore, which held the ball for 22:20 in the first half, went three-and-out on its first possession of the second. Burrow's 13-yard scoring pass to Tee Higgins put Cincinnati ahead to stay.

The Ravens put together one more decent drive, but on fourth-and-2 from the Cincinnati 12, Tyler Huntley threw incomplete.

The Bengals then showed why Baltimore decided to be so aggressive, driving 88 yards and going up 21-13 on Samaje Perine's 1-yard run. Burrow added a 2-yard scoring pass to Ja'Marr Chase and a 16-yarder to Drew Sample.

Jackson missed a third straight game with an ankle injury, and the Ravens are 1-2 without him. He practiced in a limited role during the week but was inactive again.

Baltimore's running game wasn't much of a factor without him, but Huntley threw for 215 yards in the first half — 120 of them to Zay Flowers. The shifty Flowers opened the scoring with a 48-yard catch-and-run.

Cincinnati kept pouring it on after erasing the 13-0 deficit. Former Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco relieved Burrow late, closing out the Ravens' fifth loss in their past six home games.

Baltimore has outscored opponents by 65 points in the first half this season, while being outscored by 70 after the break.

Injuries

Bengals: S Kyle Dugger injured his quadriceps, and cornerback DJ Turner II hurt his knee.

Ravens: Rookie G Vega Ioane (knee) left in the first half.

Up next

Bengals: Host Tennessee next Sunday.

Ravens: At Buffalo on Sunday.

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