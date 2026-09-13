Byrum Brown shines in home opener, leading Auburn to a 43-8 victory over Southern Miss

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Byrum Brown accounted for 319 yards and three touchdowns, leading Auburn to a 43-8 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday night.

A week after throwing three interceptions, Brown completed 17 of 28 passes for 223 yards and two scores. He also ran 13 times for 88 yards and chipped in a 5-yard TD reception. Equally important, he played turnover-free football.

He watched the fourth quarter from the sideline as the game was well in hand.

The Tigers (2-0), coming off a last-second victory against Baylor in Atlanta, totaled 610 yards in their home opener. They threw for 267 yards and ran for 343 more. They outscored Southern Miss 16-0 in the second half.

It was exactly the confidence booster Auburn coach Alex Golesh was looking for heading into next week's Southeastern Conference opener against Florida.

Golesh lamented his team's 10 penalties but had fewer concerns about the quarterback he brought with him from South Florida. Brown directed five scoring drives over six possessions early.

Omar Mabson II added 108 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Tigers. Chas Nimrod finished with seven receptions for 52 yards.

Andre Jordan Jr. returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown for Auburn on the second snap of the game.

Ethan Hampton completed 18 of 27 passes for 146 yards, with a TD and two INTs for Southern Miss (1-1). He gave way to Landry Lyddy in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

Southern Miss: The Eagles finished with 221 yards, including 50 rushing. They turned the ball over twice, committed 11 penalties, allowed four sacks and failed to convert on each of their two fourth-down attempts.

Auburn: The Tigers started the game with a defensive flourish — a pick-6 — and ended by shutting out Southern Miss over the final two quarters, forcing two punts, a safety and a turnover on downs.

Up next

Southern Miss hosts Connecticut next Saturday.

Auburn hosts Florida next Saturday in the SEC opener for both schools.

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