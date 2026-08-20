Cade Cavalli follows up near no-hitter with another scoreless double-figure strikeout game for Nats

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cade Cavalli followed up a near no-hitter with another double-figure strikeout game for the Washington Nationals, again without allowing a run.

Cavalli got his first eight outs on strikeouts Wednesday night, had 10 Ks in the fourth inning and finished with 11 over six innings in the Nationals' 6-0 win over the Texas Rangers .

“It was unbelievable the way he started that game,” Nationals manager Blake Butera said. “To come off the game like he did last time, almost having the no-hitter, I think this is the hardest game for those guys to pitch, the one right after that.”

Texas really couldn't figure out Cavalli (11-5) much better than the Cubs last Thursday. Cavalli was perfect through five innings and didn't allow a hit until there were two outs in the seventh inning against Chicago, when he struck out 10 in one-hit ball over eight scoreless innings.

“I think it's just a testament to the process,” Cavalli said. “Staying consistent each day, coming in and being the exact same. Not riding the highs, not riding the lows.”

He put on quite a show for family and friends

The 28-year-old Cavalli, pitching in front of 40-plus family and friends from home in neighboring Oklahoma, limited the Rangers to three singles and a walk. The first hit against him was a slow roller down the third base line off the end of Corey Seager's bat in the first inning. He retired the last 11 batters he faced while throwing 58 of 84 pitches for strikes.

“The shortest drive for them to make it, so I was very grateful for how many friends and family were able to make out,” he said after an extended postgame visit with them on the field. “It was just really cool pitching in front of them. A lot of them, first time seeing me out there.”

Scoreless streak is personal best and helped match a franchise mark

Cavalli is riding a 17-inning scoreless streak and is tied for fifth in the National League with 162 strikeouts. The right-hander is 7-1 with a 2.36 ERA his last 10 starts.

He became only the fourth pitcher in Montreal/Washington history to make consecutive starts with at least six scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts. The most recent had been three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in June 2015.

This is the second time this season Cavalli has had consecutive double-figure strikeout games. The other was at the end of April with 10 strikeouts against Atlanta and the New York Mets.

“It's no secret to everyone the way Cade prepares every single day. Whenever he gets here, the way he’s already focused,” designated hitter Andrés Chaparro, who had a three-run homer, said through a translator. “He’s ready to give his best, and just like every time he takes the mound, we know we have an opportunity to win.”

Career-high night for Ks included a bench-clearing brawl

Cavalli set his career high with 13 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings June 30 at Boston, the same game in which there was a bench-clearing brawl after he exchanged words with Red Sox slugger Willson Contreras. The pitcher apologized the next day, and Contreras did several days later .

Cavalli shouted at Contreras after striking him out looking at a full-count pitch in the fourth inning, and the slugger threw his helmet toward Cavalli and approached him on the mound. The two began jawing at each other, and both dugouts and bullpens emptied. Cavalli wasn't ejected but served a five-game suspension, and Contreras was suspended seven games .

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