Caden Buhr's field goal with 15 seconds left lifts No. 21 Iowa over Iowa State, 16-13

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caden Buhr made a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to give No. 21 Iowa a 16-13 victory over Iowa State on Saturday night.

The game ended with a timing question after the Cyclones got the ball to their own 49 after Jaylen Raynor threw a 24-yard pass to Carter Pabst. It appeared time had run out after Pabst had been tackled, but a replay review showed there was one second left. Iowa State, though, was out of timeouts, and by rule there would not have been enough time to get off a snap once the ball was set.

Iowa (2-0) started its winning drive on its own 45, moving 31 yards on nine plays. After Xavier Williams was stopped for no gain on third-and-1 at the 24, Buhr came in and, despite a high snap, hit the winner.

It was the third field goal of the game for Buhr, a second-year player who hit one from 32 yards to tie it with 6:22 to play.

Iowa State (1-1) built a 10-0 lead in the second quarter before Iowa tied it heading into halftime on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hank Brown and a 45-yard field goal from Buhr.

The last nine games in this in-state rivalry have been decided by 10 points or less, and four of the last five have been decided by a field goal or less.

The takeaway

Iowa was able to pull out the win despite struggling to move the ball on the Cyclones for most of the game. The Hawkeyes had a 284-255 edge in offensive yards. Iowa State, which didn’t have a starter from last year returning after the hiring of new coach Jimmy Rogers, kept the Hawkeyes out of rhythm on offense.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Bowling Green next Saturday.

Iowa: Hosts Northern Iowa next Saturday.

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