Caitlin Clark helps US beat China and 7-foot-3 Zhang Ziyu 94-61 in women's World Cup opener

BERLIN (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 14 points and 11 assists to help the United States beat China, which was led by 7-foot-3 Zhang Ziyu, 94-61 in its women's basketball World Cup opener Friday.

Rhyne Howard also scored 14 points and Jackie Young added 12 for the Americans, who have now won 31 consecutive World Cup games dating back to a loss in the semifinal game of the 2006 tournament.

This a period of transition for the U.S. with a young roster that includes the trio of Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese. None of them were in the starting lineup, but they were on the court together to close out the opening quarter, which the Americans dominated to go up 27-14.

China fought back at the start of the second quarter behind Zhang. The 19-year-old, who was making her first World Cup appearance , towered over the Americans. On defense, she stood under the basket, making it difficult for the Americans to score inside or get second shots off misses. On offense, the Americans constantly double-teamed her when she caught the ball.

Zhang's first basket of the game got China within 33-25 with 6:21 left in the half. The U.S. then went on a 16-4 run to close the first half up 49-29. Young had a three-point play and Breanna Stewart scored the final four points of the spurt.

China paired Zhang with 6-10 Han Xu in the third quarter, presenting an even more potent defensive wall against the U.S. China got within 53-37, but no closer as the young trio of Clark, Bueckers and Reese helped spark a 17-5 run to close the period.

Zhang finished with 13 points, hitting nine of her 10 free throws. Han added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The U.S., which is normally jeered by opposing crowds in international tournaments, had the fans backing them on Friday. Clark, who routinely spends time before games signing autographs for fans when she plays in the WNBA, signed a basketball and took a photo with a young girl who was wearing a Fever T-shirt with Clark's name on the back.

Up next

U.S. will play Italy on Saturday in another pool game.

China will face the Czech Republic on Saturday in a pool game.

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here