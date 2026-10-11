Cam Little's 57-yard FG gives Jaguars 19-17 win over Eagles in wild finish in London

LONDON (AP) — Cam Little kicked a 57-yard field goal as time expired and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 after Ameer Abdullah's 53-yard kickoff return left 1 second left in a wild finish at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles had taken a 17-16 lead on Jake Elliott's 48-yard field goal with 8 seconds left — after Little's extra-point attempt was wide left following Parker Washington's 27-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia, which slipped to 2-3 for the first time since 2021, played without leading rusher Saquon Barkley and receiver DeVonta Smith and with a makeshift offensive line.

Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 39 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns — both to Washington — along with an interception for the Jaguars (4-1).

Eagles linebacker Zack Baun ensured his team went into halftime with a 14-7 lead by getting past Chris Rodriguez Jr. and tackling Bhayshul Tuten for a loss when Jacksonville went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 1 second left in the half. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni jumped and pumped his first in reaction.

Lawrence’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Washington gave Jacksonville an early 7-0 lead before the Eagles responded with two scoring drives — one long, one short.

Travis Hunter’s defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-17 in the red zone set up the Eagles for first-and-goal from the 3. Two plays later, Will Shipley carried it in from the 2 to finish a 13-play drive that took more than seven minutes. Jalen Hurts had kept the drive alive by finding Dontayvion Wicks for an 18-yard reception on third-and-10 in Jacksonville territory.

After the Jags went three-and-out, Hurts needed less than a minute to get his team in the end zone again. He threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper on third down and the Philly-heavy crowd erupted with a 14-7 lead.

Little's 34-yard field goal in the third quarter made it 14-10.

Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. Jalen Carter had two sacks and two forced fumbles for the Eagles.

Wild start

Jaguars rookie Josh Cameron returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a would-be touchdown, but it was called back because of offsetting penalties including a hold by Jacksonville’s Branson Combs.

Meanwhile, there was a scrum at midfield, with pushing and shoving on both sides. Two players were ejected : Jacksonville’s Bryan Thomas Jr. and Philadelphia’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Injuries

Eagles: Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (ankle) warmed up, but was ruled out ahead of the game... OLB Jalyx Hunt was injured on the last play of the first half and was helped off the field. ... DB Michael Carter was ruled out in the third quarter.... CB Quinyon Mitchell was slow to get up after intercepting a pass in the third quarter but returned... Shipley left the game late in second quarter with a foot injury.

Jaguars: LT Anton Harrison was carted off in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right knee injury... Long snapper Ross Matiscik left the game with an apparent shoulder injury. ... S Eric Murray (concussion) didn’t dress... DB Jaylon Jones (hamstring) had been ruled out Friday.

Up next

Eagles: Host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

Jaguars: Stay in London and host the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here