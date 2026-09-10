Cam Smith hit solo homer in 9th off All-Star closer Duran in Houston's 2-1 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Smith hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning off Jhoan Duran and Cristian Javier combined on a three-hitter to lead the Houston Astros over the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Thursday.

Smith connected on a splitter for the first home run off Duran (2-6) since May 22.

Philadelphia dropped four games behind NL East-leading Atlanta heading into a three-game series at the Braves starting Friday.

Houston started the day with a two-game lead over second-place Texas in the AL West. The Astros (75-72) are the only team in the division with a winning record.

Javier, who tossed the first six innings of a combined no-hitter for Houston against Philadelphia in the 2022 World Series, gave up one run, three hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings.

Houston retired Philadelphia's last 12 batters. Bennett Sousa, Bryan Abreu (6-3) and Josh Hader each pitched a perfect inning, and Hader needed just eight pitches to remain perfect in 25 save chances.

Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler allowed one run, five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in seven innings. He's eight strikeouts shy of striking out 2,000.

Taylor Trammell’s second-inning RBI double scored Christian Walker from first. Bryson Stott hit into a run-scoring forceout in the fifth.

Brandon Marsh fouled a pitch off a foot in the eighth inning and was removed from the game.

Up next

The Astros head to Tampa Bay to face the American League’s top team in the Rays.

Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.76 ERA) on Friday against Braves ace Chris Sale (14-9, 2.10 ERA).

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