Camden Brown stands out for Cowboys with 2 touchdown catches in 17-7 preseason win against Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Camden Brown had two touchdown catches, including a diving, one-handed snag, to help lead the Dallas Cowboys past the Seattle Seahawks 17-7 in the teams’ preseason opener Saturday night.

Brown caught a 39-yard pass from Sam Howell in the second quarter to put Dallas up 10-7. On the first drive of the third quarter, Brown snared a fade pass from Joe Milton in the back left corner of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.

An undrafted free agent who started his career at Auburn before transferring to Georgia Southern, Brown has stood out throughout training camp. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wide receiver has made good use of his frame, and demonstrated on Saturday he can also do so in an NFL game.

Milton, who's entering his third pro season and second with Dallas, was impressive in his bid to be the Cowboys’ backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. The 2024 sixth-round draft pick completed six of his first eight passes against the Seahawks' backup cornerbacks, and finished 12 of 15 for 107 yards and the TD to Brown.

Howell, who is competing with Milton for the Cowboys' No. 2 job, was 8 of 12 for 94 yards and his touchdown pass to Brown.

With Sam Darnold sitting out, Seattle rotated its backup quarterbacks throughout the night. Drew Lock led the Seahawks on a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive to open the game. It was capped by a 5-yard touchdown catch by Montorie Foster Jr.

Brandon Aubrey converted a 29-yard field goal to cut Seattle’s lead to 7-3 early in the second quarter. The Seahawks responded with a 15-play drive, but Jason Myers pushed a 45-yard attempt wide right before Brown caught his first touchdown pass.

Jalen Milroe, currently entrenched as Seattle’s third-string quarterback, was 5 of 8 for 36 yards. Lock was 9 of 13 for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue, who is competing with Phil Mafah to be Javonte Williams’ backup, was stifled by Seattle’s defense. Blue had 19 yards on eight carries.

George Holani, one of the few healthy Seahawks running backs, paced Seattle with 12 carries for 42 yards. Zach Charbonnet, Emanuel Wilson and 2026 first-round pick Jadarian Price – all of whom could be options for Seattle this season at running back – sat out with injuries.

Tyrice Knight led the Seahawks with 10 tackles, all in the first half. Curtis Robinson paced the Cowboys with eight tackles.

Foster had a team-high five catches for 36 yards for Seattle. Malik Davis ran for 39 yards on seven carries for Dallas.

Seattle’s Rashad Rochelle had a 52-yard punt return in the third quarter.

The teams combined for 21 penalties and 174 penalty yards

Injuries

Seahawks: Tackle Amari Kight (leg) left in the second quarter and put ice on his lower leg on the sideline. Edge rusher Jared Ivey went into the injury tent in the third quarter, but returned.

Cowboys: Mafah (chest) exited in the third quarter and was ruled out.

Up next

Cowboys: At Arizona on Aug. 22.

Seahawks: At Tennessee on Aug. 23.

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