Cardinals left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. out for season after tearing left biceps

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is out for the season after tearing his left biceps in a 36-24 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

First-year coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Johnson would have surgery soon so he can begin his recovery.

“I feel for him — just all these guys,” LaFleur said. “It sucks for him, first and foremost. It sucks obviously for the Arizona Cardinals, our offense, this team. But it’s NFL football — here we are in October and the show goes on.”

Johnson was hurt on the final drive of the game, holding his left arm as he walked off the field. He was replaced by rookie Jayden Williams, who was a seventh-round pick out of Mississippi.

The 25-year-old Johnson has started 47 games for the Cardinals over the past four seasons, including the first four games this season. He was the No. 6 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2023.

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