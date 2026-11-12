Cardinals' rookie QB Carson Beck makes his NFL debut against stellar Rams defense

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — First-year Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur is earning his paycheck this week as he works to develop an offensive game plan with a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start , a banged-up offensive line and a group of little-known receivers who have combined for a grand total of eight catches this season.

On the other side of the field: The Los Angeles Rams and two of the best pass rushers of this generation — Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett.

“It’s fun," LaFleur said, his voice dripping with sarcasm.

The Cardinals (3-6) host the Rams (5-4) on Sunday and will be starting rookie quarterback Carson Beck, a third-round draft pick out of Miami. Arizona is trying to snap a 10-game home losing streak that's lasted more than a year.

Beck was the team's third-string quarterback less than two weeks ago, but has moved into the starting role after Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Baltimore Ravens and Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending elbow injury against the Seahawks in a loss last weekend.

LaFleur has leaned into the chaos, embracing the team's underdog status. The Rams are 9 1/2-point favorites.

“We get to tell new stories, man. As I told the guys today when I started with the quarterbacks — ‘You guys probably didn’t have this on your bingo card two weeks ago, and here we are,'" the coach said. “Different vibes in there, not any better or worse, but it’s the league. You’re never shocked by anything in this league, and here we are.”

The Rams lost to the Cardinals 18-16 at home on Oct. 18, but have won three straight games since that setback. Los Angeles has a lot of injuries on offense — particularly at receiver with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams battling ailments — but has leaned on its stellar defense to get on a roll.

Garrett had three sacks in a dominant performance against the Commanders last weekend.

“Our defense is playing great right now,” McVay said. “They’ve done an outstanding job. I do think that offensively, (quarterback) Matthew (Stafford) and the guys have done a great job of being able to deliver in the moments that they had to."

Need to know

Los Angeles Rams (5-4) at Arizona (3-6)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS

Latest odds: Rams by 9 1/2.

Against the spread: Rams 5-4, Cardinals 4-5

Last week: Rams beat the Commanders 20-13; Cardinals lost to Seahawks 17-3

Last meeting: Cardinals beat the Rams 18-16 on Oct. 18, 2026, in Inglewood, California.

Series record: Rams lead 53-42-2

Matchup to watch

Cardinals TE Trey McBride vs. the Rams' defense. McBride is having another massive season for the Cardinals with an NFL-leading 73 catches for 598 yards and five touchdowns. Now that receiver Michael Wilson is out for the season with a neck injury, McBride will be an even bigger focal point for the offense.

Stats and stuff

— The Cardinals won the previous meeting between the two teams last month when Chad Ryland kicked six field goals in an 18-16 win. It was the first time in Sean McVay's tenure that the Rams lost a game in which they didn't allow a touchdown.

— McBride has had at least seven catches in his past 11 games going back to last season. He joins Antonio Brown (14) and Cooper Kupp (11) as the only players in NFL history with that long of a streak.

— Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier has carried the ball 765 times in his career without a fumble. That's the longest active streak in the NFL. The Cardinals have lost just one fumble this season, which is the fewest in the league.

— Six of the Cardinals' final eight games of the season are at home. Arizona has dropped 10 straight games at State Farm Stadium since beating the Carolina Panthers 27-22 on Sept. 14, 2025. The longest home losing streak in NFL history is 14 games set by the Cowboys (1988-89) and Rams (2008-10).

— The Rams are the only team in the NFL this season that hasn't allowed a touchdown in the first quarter of any game.

— Los Angeles has one of the most productive RB combos in the league this season with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Williams has run for 593 yards and six touchdowns while Corum has 447 yards on the ground and four TDs.

— The Rams have a 15-4 record against the Cardinals during McVay's 10-year tenure on the sideline.

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