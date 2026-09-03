Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson signs a 3-year, $75M contract extension, AP source says

Arizona's Michael Wilson signed a three-year contract extension Thursday, becoming the latest NFL wide receiver to land a lucrative deal before the season.

The extension is worth $75 million, including $47 million guaranteed, and has a maximum value of $78 million, a person with knowledge of negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details were not announced.

“It’s awesome,” coach Mike LaFleur said Thursday. “It’s great for the Cardinals. It’s great for his teammates, this locker room. It’s good for our fanbase. Anyone that really knows Mike, I mean, you can’t help but root for the guy. So that’s awesome.”

Wilson is coming off his best NFL season in 2025, finishing with 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 163 catches for 2,119 yards and 14 TDs in three seasons in Arizona, which drafted him in the third round in 2023.

Wilson signed the extension at the team's practice facility in Tempe with his mother and daughter by his side.

Wilson had a year left on his rookie deal and is now under contract through the 2029 season. He's the latest in a growing list of top receivers to get paid handsomely since March.

Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million extension that included $120 million guaranteed. Green Bay’s Christian Watson inked a four-year, $92 million deal that included $31 million guaranteed. Atlanta’s Drake London landed a four-year, $141 million contract that included $52 million guaranteed.

New Orleans’ Chris Olave signed a four-year, $124 million deal that included $52 million guaranteed. And Baltimore’s Zay Flowers hauled in a four-year, $140 million contract that included $54 million guaranteed.

Wilson's $25 million a year average ranks tied for 20th among NFL receivers.

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