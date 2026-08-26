Carney to address European Parliament as Canada deepens ties after break with Trump

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will address the European Parliament next month, a high-profile visit that underscores Canada’s push to deepen ties with Europe after a sharp break with U.S. President Donald Trump as their trade war escalates.

A statement from Carney’s office Wednesday says the prime minister will also attend the European Union’s annual State of the Union address.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to deliver her annual address Sept. 16. Carney is expected to speak the following day.

The visit comes days after U.S.-Canada trade talks collapsed and Trump imposed new 50% tariffs on about $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, prompting Ottawa to announce retaliatory tariffs.

Europe has become central to Canada’s strategy for reducing its dependence on the United States. The prime minister has argued that middle powers should work together rather than “compete for favor” with larger powers and has made at least 11 trips to Europe since taking office in March 2025.

His government has also deepened ties with Europe through a security and defense pact and Canada’s entry this year as the first non-European country in the EU’s Security Action for Europe initiative.

Carney has set a goal of doubling Canada’s non-U.S. exports over the next decade as he seeks to reduce the country’s economic dependence on the United States.

A former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney also has longstanding ties to Europe.