Carney’s Liberals sweep 3 special elections in Canada as voters back his stand against Trump

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's Liberals swept three special elections Monday in a result that showed voters backing Prime Minister Mark Carney for standing up against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Canadian Press, Canada’s national news agency, projected Liberal victories in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord in Quebec, Beaches-East York in Toronto and North Vancouver-Capilano in British Columbia.

The Quebec result was the most dramatic shift. Liberal Daniel Gobeil was projected to win big in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, a district held by the opposition Conservatives since 2018. The region is home to aluminum producers, dairy farms and other industries caught in the escalating trade war.

“This victory means we can maintain Canadian unity all across the country,” Gobeil said.

The other two seats were previously held by Liberals. In British Columbia, Carney’s former deputy chief of staff Braeden Caley won North Vancouver-Capilano.

“The United States is getting a message tonight. Our leader has the support of the Canadian people,” Liberal lawmaker Hedy Fry told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview.

U.S.-Canada trade talks collapsed Aug. 21 after the two sides failed to reach a deal, and Trump imposed 50% tariffs on roughly $20 billion in Canadian goods. Canada responded with plans for tariffs on U.S. products.

Trump has escalated his attacks on Canada since the talks failed. He signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America" and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that Canada had limited leverage in the dispute because the U.S. economy is roughly 13 times larger.

Trump has repeatedly talked about making Canada the 51st state.

Carney has accelerated efforts to deepen economic ties with Europe and other partners.

The Liberal sweep would bring Carney’s party to 173 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons, further strengthening its position in Parliament.

The special elections were called after the lawmakers who previously held the three seats resigned from Parliament earlier this year.

Carney won Canada’s election last year, fueled by public anger over Trump’s annexation threats, and he has vowed to reduce Canada’s reliance on the U.S.