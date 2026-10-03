Carr, ground game help No. 3 Notre Dame push past North Carolina 37-26 for 15th straight win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CJ Carr threw for four touchdowns and ran for another and third-ranked Notre Dame regained control after halftime to beat North Carolina 37-26 on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish (5-0) led 21-14 after the Tar Heels (2-2) turned a goal-line stand into a long touchdown drive right before halftime, then came out of the break with Jaden Jefferson sprinting through the rain for a 98-yard kickoff return for another score.

That's when Carr and the Irish offense went to work with a series of methodical and physical drives, carrying the ball right into the heart of the defensive front and consistently moving the chains. Notre Dame responded to Jefferson's big play with a 17-play, 75-yard drive lasting more than nine minutes by the time Carr got around the right side for a fourth-down TD keeper.

Then, after forcing a three-and-out, Notre Dame went to work again in pummeling fashion. Nolan James Jr. did most of the work on the ground, then caught Carr's short pass in the left flat and juked a would-be tackler off his feet to go in for a 6-yard TD and a 34-20 lead to open the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame finished with a season-best 241 yards rushing, with freshman Jonaz Walton posting a team-high 120 yards and James adding 65 more. The Irish's ground output included 122 yards in the third quarter alone in styming UNC's momentum.

Carr threw for 234 yards, with Jordan Faison making eight catches for 132 yards and two scores.

Billy Edwards Jr. threw for three touchdowns for the Tar Heels but was picked off twice. North Carolina also struggled to get anything going on the ground (77 yards on 23 carries).

The takeaway

Notre Dame: The defense had its hiccups in the Fighting Irish's 15th straight win. The Irish entered Saturday ranked No. 1 nationally by surrendering 199.3 yards per game and second in scoring (8.3), yet the Tar Heels came within seven points of matching the total the Irish had allowed through four games.

UNC: The Tar Heels started 2-0 before blowing a two-touchdown lead in a loss at Clemson on Sept. 19, then had an open week to prepare for this one. Finding ways to generate more downfield passing gains was a focus, and Edwards found more success. The primary targets were wideout Jordan Shipp (seven catches for 109 yards) and Jelani Thurman (five catches for 50 yards and two TDs) as the Tar Heels flirted with a marquee win under Bill Belichick in the NFL coaching great’s second college season.

Up next

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish host Stanford next Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh next Saturday, the first of back-to-back road games against teams that are a combined 9-0.

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