SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stephon Castle had 28 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 123-107 on Monday night without Victor Wembanyama and other key starters.

Wembanyama sat out with back tightness after posting 50 points and 19 rebounds Saturday in a 114-91 win over New Orleans. De’Aaron Fox (shin) and Dylan Harper (hip) were also ruled out against Sacramento, yet the Spurs shook off a sluggish start and improved to 8-0 on the road.

Julian Champagnie made six 3-pointers and scored 22 for San Antonio. He added seven rebounds, three assists and a block.

Luke Kornet had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Devin Vassell finished with 16 points.

Domantas Sabonis had 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Kings before fouling out. He shot 8 for 9 from the field.

Zach LaVine scored 18, and De’Andre Hunter added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

This story corrects that Wembanyama had 19 rebounds on Saturday, not 18.

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