Castle scores season-high 32 points as Spurs stop the Warriors 123-85 for 11th straight win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Stephon Castle scored a season-high 32 points, Victor Wembanyama had 12 points and 12 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs won their 11th straight game, rolling past the Golden State Warriors 123-85 Friday night to remain unbeaten in NBA Cup play.

Golden State's only double-figure scorers were L.J. Cryer with 20 points and Charles Bassey with 11.

The Warriors are without Stephen Curry, who is sidelined at least two weeks with a right oblique tear suffered in a 115-108 loss in Houston on Wednesday. Golden State could have used a banner scoring night from the two-time MVP to overcome this lopsided loss.

The Spurs led by 43 points in the third quarter, allowing the defending Western Conference champions to sit their starters and most of their key reserves for the entire fourth.

Wembanyama was 5 for 11 from the field and 0 for 2 on 3-pointers while playing only 21 minutes and collecting his 121st career double-double.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was issued a Flagrant Foul 1 for a forearm shove from behind off a running start that sent Wembanyama tumbling out of bounds with 6:47 remaining in the first half.

Green, who exited and did not return in the first half after the Flagrant 1, finished with four points, three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes.

Golden State was 5 for 25 from the field in the opening quarter as San Antonio raced to a 38-14 lead. It was the fewest points scored in any quarter by a Spurs opponent this season, as well as a season low for the Warriors.

Golden State trailed 63-33 at the half, the fewest points by a San Antonio opponent in the first half since Phoenix had 31 on Feb. 7, 2018.

Castle shot 12 for 18 and was 5 for 8 on 3-pointers. He surpassed his previous high of 24 points against Oklahoma City on opening night on a slam dunk off an alley-oop pass on a finger roll from Wembanyama.

Up next

Warriors: At New Orleans on Monday.

Spurs: At Utah on Sunday.

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