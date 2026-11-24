CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first NBA team to hold a morning shootaround at the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side on Monday, hours before taking on the Bulls.

The Obama Center, in Jackson Park near Lake Michigan, includes a basketball court that's part of a larger 60,000-square-foot athletic and events space called Home Court. Holding the shootout at the facility was the idea Koby Altman, the Cavaliers' president of basketball operations, coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters before the game.

According to the center’s website, it "offers programs inspired by (former) President’s Obama’s belief in the power of sports, mentorship, and connection."

Atkinson said the shootaround setting was uplifting.

“What a great experience,” he said. “What a beautiful facility. Honored to be the first NBA team to do that. That was really cool.”

The Cavaliers players only had time for the gym at the center, but some of the staff were able to get a glimpse of museum exhibits.

Atkinson added he was taken by “beautiful natural” light and perfect floor at the Home Court facility, while citing the film room as “the most impressive.”

“I'm like, man, if I was building an NBA facility, I'd go there and definitely copy some of the stuff they do," he said.

The Cavs visited the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York as a group a two weeks ago before beating the Knicks, and held their 2026 training camp in Spain.

“We love to do team-building events and think outside the box a little bit when we do things,” Atkinson said. “You're just together in a different environment, in a learning environment, in both of these cases.”

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